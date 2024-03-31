IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,055,000 after buying an additional 2,371,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,540 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,190,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

