IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

