IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $155.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

