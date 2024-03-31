IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJUL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at about $1,837,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.