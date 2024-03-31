IFG Advisory LLC Sells 628 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,716,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $117.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

