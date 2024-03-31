IFG Advisory LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

