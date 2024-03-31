IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $291.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

