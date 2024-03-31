IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,151 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 905,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

