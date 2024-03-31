IFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

