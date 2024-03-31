IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,927 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

