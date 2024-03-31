Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Issues Earnings Results

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

INRD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.29. Inrad Optics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

