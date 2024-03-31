Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Issues Earnings Results

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.
Inrad Optics Stock Performance
INRD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.29. Inrad Optics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.43.
Inrad Optics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inrad Optics
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.