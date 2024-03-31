Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.17. Approximately 54,204,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 47,195,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.03.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $24,011,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.