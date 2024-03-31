Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Intellinetics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INLX stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.33. Intellinetics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.43% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

