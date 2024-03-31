International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
Shares of THM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.76.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.