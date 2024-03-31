Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $443.65 and last traded at $444.01. Approximately 36,839,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 45,533,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.83.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.44.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

