Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Mendota Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 15.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $169.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

