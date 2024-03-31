IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA) Plans $0.07 Dividend

IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MMCA opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $21.87.
About IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF
