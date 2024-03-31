IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Plans Dividend of $0.10

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ESGB stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.
About IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF
