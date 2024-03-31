iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

