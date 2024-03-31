iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3201 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Get iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQDB opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $87.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.