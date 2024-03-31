iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 15.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.