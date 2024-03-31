iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.