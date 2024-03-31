iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Plans Dividend of $0.28

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.283 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ELQD opened at $81.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.96 and a twelve month high of $83.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.
About iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.