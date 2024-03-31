iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Declares Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.49 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.