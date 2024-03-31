iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 202.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $179.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

