Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2699 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

