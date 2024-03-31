Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $42.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in US investment grade corporate bonds and commercial paper across various maturities, selected through a combination of ESG and fundamental factors.

