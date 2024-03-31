John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. John Marshall Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Marshall Bancorp were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

JMSB opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.55. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.01%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

