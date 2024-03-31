Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $158.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

