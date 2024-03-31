JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.