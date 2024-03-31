JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Decreased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

