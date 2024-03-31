JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2361 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

