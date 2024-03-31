JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth $19,556,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,495,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,374,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth $6,529,000.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

