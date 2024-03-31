JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Holdings Lowered by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

