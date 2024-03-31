JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.24. Approximately 3,655,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,649,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.