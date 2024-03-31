JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.24. Approximately 3,655,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,649,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

