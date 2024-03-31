JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Declares Dividend of $0.18

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

