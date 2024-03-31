Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

