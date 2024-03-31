Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 152.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFV opened at $4.45 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

