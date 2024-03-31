Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,749 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.47 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.