Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $3.54 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

