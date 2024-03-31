L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.2% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $454.39 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

