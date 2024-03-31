L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

