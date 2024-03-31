L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $249.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.