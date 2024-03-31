L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.