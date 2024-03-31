L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 106 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

NXPI stock opened at $247.77 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

