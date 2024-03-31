L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 252 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.6% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,331.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.