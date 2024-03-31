L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $235.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.