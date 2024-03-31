Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $9,593,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

LH stock opened at $218.46 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.23. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

