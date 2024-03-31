Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,379.0 days.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCOMF opened at C$12.15 on Friday. Lifestyle Communities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.70.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

