Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,379.0 days.
Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LCOMF opened at C$12.15 on Friday. Lifestyle Communities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.70.
About Lifestyle Communities
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestyle Communities
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.