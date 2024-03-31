Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 577 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

